Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd:

* Federal court has on 4 October, 2017, dismissed the appellants’ application with costs

* Refers to appellants’ notice of motion filed on Dec. 6, 2016, for leave to appeal against court of appeal’s decision Source text: (bit.ly/2fQhBg3) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)