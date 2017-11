Nov 22 (Reuters) - Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc

* Kennedy Wilson acquires 343-unit apartment community in Greater Bellevue for $135 million

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - ‍KW invested $52 million of equity, and secured a 10-year interest only loan for $84 million at a fixed-rate of 3.86%​