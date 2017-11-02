FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson Holdings reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.08‍​
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 8:26 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson Holdings reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.08‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc:

* Kennedy wilson reports third quarter 2017 results

* Increases quarterly dividend by 12 percent to $0.19 per common share​

* Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.08‍​

* Co’s share of 3Q same property revenue, NOI grew by 6 percent across 18,635 multifamily units, 12.7 million sq. ft. Of commercial, 972 hotel rooms

* Qtrly ‍total revenue $277.2 million versus $174.3​ million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $177.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

