a month ago
BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson Holdings says unit secured extension to term of existing unsecured revolving credit facility
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
July 11, 2017 / 10:24 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson Holdings says unit secured extension to term of existing unsecured revolving credit facility

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc:

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings - Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Plc secured extension to term of existing unsecured revolving credit facility of £225 million

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings - facility has been extended to earlier of 28 February 2018 and date of merger transaction with Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings says in event deal not effective by 28 feb, KWE to have right to extend facility maturity up to further 6 months- sec filing

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - £225.0 million multi-currency revolving credit facility remains undrawn to date Source text - bit.ly/2u8BinZ Further company coverage:

