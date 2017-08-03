BRIEF-Kennedy Wilson Q2 earnings per share $0.08

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc:

* Kennedy Wilson reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - ‍kennedy Wilson's share of 2q property NOI grew by $5 million or 8% to $65 million from 2q-2016​

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - ‍company expects to add an incremental $7 million of annual recurring net operating income​

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍total revenue $177.8 million versus $176.5 million​