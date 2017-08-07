BRIEF-Kenon holdings says unit announces correspondence from Israeli Antitrust Authority relating to Zomet project, postponement of retail tranche of its IPO

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kenon Holdings Ltd

* Kenon Holdings - unit announces correspondence from israeli antitrust authority relating to zomet project, postponement of retail tranche of its ipo

* Kenon Holdings - got copy of letter from Israeli antitrust authority stating concentration committee recommends not to grant conditional license for Zomet project

* KENON HOLDINGS - unit opc postponed RETAIL tranche of IPO of ordinary shares in Israel, listing on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange scheduled for AUG. 8, 2017