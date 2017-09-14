FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Keppel confirms plans of listing of U.S. commercial REIT
September 14, 2017 / 10:25 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Keppel confirms plans of listing of U.S. commercial REIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd

* Announcement in response to Business Times article

* Efforts are ongoing to carry out IPO and listing of a U.S. commercial real estate investment trust on main board of SGX

* ”Listing application to SGX-ST and various applications to monetary authority of Singapore have been submitted in connection with IPO

* ‍Initial portfolio of 11 office assets will be injected into REIT by a fund managed by KBS Capital Advisors LLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

