Oct 19 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd-

* No ‍dividend recommended for current financial period​

* Qtrly revenue S$‍1.617​ billion versus S$1.46 billion

* ‍For 3q 2017, group net profit was S$291 million, 29% higher​

* ‍Offshore & Marine division has been rightsizing its operations for what is expected to be an extended slowdown​