Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kerr Mines Inc:

* Announces $5 million non-brokered private placement

* Will use net proceeds from offering to finance ongoing exploration program at its flagship Copperstone Mine in Arizona​

* Intends to complete a proposed private placement offering of approximately 16.7 million common shares of co at price of $0.30 per share​