4 days ago
BRIEF-Kerry Group cuts FY EPS growth forecast on currency headwinds
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 10, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Kerry Group cuts FY EPS growth forecast on currency headwinds

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kerry Group Plc

* Says expects to achieve FY growth in adjusted earnings per share of 3 pct to 7 pct on a reported basis

* Cut from previous FY guidance of growth of 5 pct to 9 pct

* Change in guidance due to increased currency translation headwinds of 4 pct and a 2 pct improvement in underlying performance at constant currency rates

* Forecasts FY earnings per share on reported basis in range of 333.1 to 346 cent per share (2016: 323.4 cent)

* H1 revenue rose 4.8 pct to 3.2 billion eur, reflecting 3.8 pct business volume growth

* H1 basic EPS 127.6 cent (H1 2016: 126.4 cent)

* Interim dividend per share increased by 11.9% to 18.8 cent

* Trading profit increased by 5.2 pct to 338m eur

* Group trading margin maintained at 10.6 pct Source text : here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

