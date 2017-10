Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kerry Group Plc

* ‍expects to deliver in excess of 10 percent adjusted earnings per share growth on a constant currency basis on average per annum over next five year cycle​

* ‍expect to achieve 3% to 5% volume growth annually on a groupwide basis, with taste & nutrition targeting 4% to 6% growth and consumer foods targeting 2% to 3% growth​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)