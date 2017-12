Dec 1 (Reuters) - KESM Transaction Solutions Inc:

* KESM TRANSACTION SOLUTIONS SAYS ACQUIRED IN A PRIVATE TRANSACTION, OWNERSHIP AND CONTROL OVER 35.8 MILLION SHARES OF ACKROO INC

* ‍KESM TRANSACTION SOLUTIONS - FOLLOWING ACQUISITION, KESM HOLDS 35.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 48% OF COMMON SHARES OF ACKROO

* KESM TRANSACTION SOLUTIONS - SHARES OF ACKROO INC WERE ACQUIRED FOR A DEEMED VALUE OF $0.05 PER SHARE