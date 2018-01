Jan 30 (Reuters) - Key Tronic Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q2 REVENUE $111.7 MILLION VERSUS $118.5 MILLION

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $110 MILLION TO $115 MILLION

* FOR Q3 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 EXPECTS EARNINGS IN RANGE OF BREAK-EVEN TO $0.05 PER DILUTED SHARE