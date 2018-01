BRIEF-KeyCorp posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.17

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Keycorp:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 NET INCOME OF $181 MILLION, OR $.17 PER COMMON SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍ NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO KEY COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $0.17 PER COMMON SHARE​

* QTRLY TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO 10.93 PERCENT VERSUS 11.11 PERCENT IN Q3

* QTRLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $952 MILLION , COMPARED TO TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $948 MILLION LAST YEAR ​

* QTRLY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.08 PERCENT VERSUS 10.26 PERCENT IN Q3

* QTRLY ‍ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $877​ MILLION VERSUS $880 MILLION IN Q3 2017

* ‍QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS FOR Q4 OF 2017 TOTALED $52 MILLION COMPARED TO $72 MILLION, FOR Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY ‍PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $49 MILLION VERSUS $51​ MILLION IN Q3 2017

* ‍TOTAL IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND RELATED ACTIONS WAS $0.16 PER COMMON SHARE IN Q4 OF 2017​

* REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES RESULTED IN ESTIMATED TAX EXPENSE OF $147 MILLION RECOGNIZED IN FOURTH QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: