BRIEF-Keycorp reports Q2 net income of $393 million, or $.36 per common share

July 20 (Reuters) - Keycorp

* Q2 allowance for loan and lease losses $870 million versus $854 million

* Q2 net loan charge-offs $66 million versus $43 million

* Keycorp reports second quarter 2017 net income of $393 million, or $.36 per common share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio ‍9.97​ percent versus 9.91 percent in Q1

* Qtrly tier 1 risk-based capital ratio ‍10.79​ percent versus 10.74 percent in Q1

* Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $987 million for Q2 of 2017, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $605 million year ago

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Key’s provision for credit losses was $66 million for Q2 of 2017, compared to $52 million for Q2 of 2016

* 2017 capital plan, includes 2 common share dividend increases (subject to board approval), a common share repurchase program of up to $800 million

* Share repurchases are expected to be executed over next four quarters