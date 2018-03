BRIEF-Keysight Technologies Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.50

March 1 (Reuters) - Keysight Technologies Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $837 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $955 MILLION

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.81

* FIRST HALF OF 2018 GAAP REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1,777 MILLION TO $1,807 MILLION

* NON-GAAP REVENUE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1,805 MILLION TO $1,835 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $964 MILLION

* NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.27 TO $1.37

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $801.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.90, REVENUE VIEW $970.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S