FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KeyW Holding reports Q3 GAAP loss per share of $0.08 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 9:41 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-KeyW Holding reports Q3 GAAP loss per share of $0.08 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Keyw Holding Corp:

* KeyW reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $122.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $130.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company updates fiscal 2017 financial guidance​

* Sees ‍2017 revenue $435 million to $445 million​

* Total backlog at September 30, 2017, of $1.26 billion, compared with total backlog at June 30, 2017, of $1.11 billion​

* FY2017 revenue view $461.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.