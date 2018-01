Jan 9 (Reuters) - KeyW Holding Corp:

* KEYW WINS PRIME CONTRACT TO DELIVER TAGGING, TRACKING AND LOCATING EQUIPMENT AND SUPPORT FOR THE U.S. NAVY

* KEYW HOLDING CORP - FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, AWARDED TO SIX COMPANIES THROUGH FULL AND OPEN COMPETITION, HAS A $182 MILLION INITIAL VALUE