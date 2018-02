Feb 8 (Reuters) - KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 2 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 5.3‍​ MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* SAYS BOARD DECIDED NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR YEAR 2017

* FY TOTAL INCOME 21.1 ‍MLN DINARS VERSUS 25.8 ‍​MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO