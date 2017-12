Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ki-Star Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says it signs business and capital alliance agreement with Alpha Technology Co Ltd on Dec. 15

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on development of IT infrastructure and real estate related applications

* Says it will acquire 11,000 shares (5 percent stake)of Alpha Technology Co Ltd, effective Dec. 18

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/X1XaPX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)