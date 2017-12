Dec 4 (Reuters) - KIADIS PHARMA NV:

* FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR ATIR101™ IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH BLOOD CANCER

* ‍TRIAL TO EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF ATIR101™ AS AN ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT ​