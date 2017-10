Sept 29 (Reuters) - KIADIS PHARMA NV:

* KIADIS PHARMA APPOINTS DR. ANDREW SANDLER AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

* KIADIS PHARMA APPOINTS DR. ANDREW SANDLER AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

* ‍DR. SANDLER WILL TAKE OVER ROLE FROM DR. JEROEN ROVERS WHO WILL WORK CLOSELY WITH DR. SANDLER UNTIL END OF 2017, AS PART OF A PLANNED TRANSITION​

* APPOINTMENT OF DR. ANDREW SANDLER AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER (CMO) TO BE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)