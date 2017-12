Dec 6 (Reuters) - KIADIS PHARMA NV:

* KIADIS PHARMA TO LEASE EXISTING COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN THE NETHERLANDS

* FACILITY INCLUDES PROCESS DEVELOPMENT AND QUALITY CONTROL LABORATORIES

* FACILITY IS LOCATED IN AMSTERDAM

* IN-HOUSE MANUFACTURING CAPABILITY WILL NOT AFFECT ONGOING CONTRACT MANUFACTURING COLLABORATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)