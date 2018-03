Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kibo Mining Plc:

* NOT YET SIGNED A PPA WITH TANZANIA ELECTRIC SUPPLY, REMAINS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH TANESCO AND MINISTRY OF ENERGY REGARDING POWER PURCHASE DEAL

* ‍PPA WILL ENABLE KIBO TO MOVE TOWARDS EXECUTION AND CONCLUSION OF FINAL DEVELOPMENT PHASE OF MCPP​

* IN TALKS ‍REGARDING POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (PPA) FOR COMPANY'S FLAGSHIP 300MW MBEYA COAL TO POWER PROJECT​