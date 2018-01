Jan 25 (Reuters) - Kier Group Plc:

* ‍EXPECTD NET DEBT TO EBITDA TO BE LESS THAN 1X AT 30 JUNE 2018​

* ‍GROUP‘S NET DEBT POSITION FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 WILL BE IN RANGE OF £230M-£240M​

* ‍COMBINED CONSTRUCTION AND SERVICES ORDER BOOKS REMAIN STRONG AT£9.5BN, WITH 100% OF FORECAST REVENUE FOR 2018​

* ‍GROUP HAS TRADED IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS IN PERIOD​