Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kilroy Realty Corp:

* KILROY REALTY ACQUIRES SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO LAB AND OFFICE PROJECT

* KILROY REALTY CORP - ACQUIRED 345-349 OYSTER POINT BOULEVARD , A 146,000 SQUARE FOOT LABORATORY AND OFFICE PROJECT FOR APPROXIMATELY $111 MILLION