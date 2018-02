Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kilroy Realty Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.85

* Q4 REVENUE $177.6 MILLION VERSUS $168.6 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $3.45 TO $3.65

* SEES ‍NET OPERATING INCOME MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 70.5% FOR 2018​

* SEES ‍TOTAL DEVELOPMENT SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $500.0 MILLION FOR 2018​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $158.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.84 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* KILROY REALTY SAYS SEES 2018 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE - DILUTED $1.37 TO $1.57‍​