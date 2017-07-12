FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kilroy Realty to redeem outstanding shares of 6.375% series H cumulative redeemable preferred stock
July 12, 2017 / 8:31 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Kilroy Realty to redeem outstanding shares of 6.375% series H cumulative redeemable preferred stock

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Kilroy Realty Corp

* Kilroy Realty Corporation to redeem all outstanding shares of 6.375% series H cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Kilroy Realty Corp - shares of series H preferred stock will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share

* Kilroy Realty Corp says intends to redeem all 4 million outstanding shares of its 6.375% series H cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Kilroy Realty Corp - redemption date will be August 15, 2017

* Kilroy Realty - In relation to redemption, co will incur one-time, non-cash charge related to write-off of original issuance costs of about $0.04/share in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

