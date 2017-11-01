BRIEF-Kimball Hospitality announces the pending acquisition of D’style, Inc.

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kimball International Inc

* Kimball Hospitality announces the pending acquisition of D’style, Inc.

* Kimball International Inc - ‍acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal year 2018

* Kimball International Inc - ‍purchase price for D‘style​ is $20.0 million, inclusive of a $2.2 million contingent earn-out

* Kimball International-D‘style will continue to be led by Roberto Besquin,former co-owner and founder of company, who will serve as executive director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)