Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kimbell Royalty Partners Lp:

* Kimbell royalty partners announces third quarter 2017 results; completes additional accretive acquisitions

* Q3 revenue $8.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimbell Royalty Partners LP - ‍reported total Q3 production of 303,301 BOE, or 3,297 BOE per day, an increase of 9% or 8%, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: