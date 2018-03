March 8 (Reuters) - Kimbell Royalty Partners LP:

* KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS; RECORD PRODUCTION, REVENUE AND EBITDA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* ‍KIMBELL REPORTED TOTAL Q4 PRODUCTION OF 322,726 BOE, OR 3,508 BOE PER DAY, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR QUARTER​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07, REVENUE VIEW $9.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S