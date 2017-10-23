FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark announces Q3 earnings per share $1.60
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 23, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark announces Q3 earnings per share $1.60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Kimberly-clark Corp

* Kimberly-Clark announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.66 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.60

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - ‍Confirmed its previous guidance for full-year 2017 net sales and earnings per share​

* Kimberly-Clark Corp qtrly personal care segment sales of $2.3 billion, down 1 percent​

* Kimberly-Clark Corp qtrly ‍consumer tissue segment sales of $1.5 billion, up 3 percent​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.20, revenue view $18.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - ‍Full-year spending in 2017 is anticipated to be slightly below company’s target range of $850 million to $950 million​

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - ‍Full-year input cost inflation is expected to be slightly above company’s previous estimate of $200 million to $300 million​

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - Year-to-date ‍results were impacted by lower net selling prices and $220 million of higher input costs ​

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - ‍Continues to expect that full-year 2017 net sales and organic sales will be similar, or up slightly, year-on-year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.