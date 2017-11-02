FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kimuratan says exercise of options
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 2, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Kimuratan says exercise of options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kimuratan Corp

* Says 12,000 units of its eighth series options were exercised to 1.2 million shares of its stock from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2

* Says 5,000 units of its eighth series options were exercised to 500,000 shares of its stock on Nov. 1, at the price of 52 yen per share

* Says 7,000 units of its eighth series options were exercised to 700,000 shares of its stock on Nov. 2, at the price of 52 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yfrq6y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
