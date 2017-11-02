BRIEF-Kimuratan says exercise of options

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kimuratan Corp

* Says 12,000 units of its eighth series options were exercised to 1.2 million shares of its stock from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2

* Says 5,000 units of its eighth series options were exercised to 500,000 shares of its stock on Nov. 1, at the price of 52 yen per share

* Says 7,000 units of its eighth series options were exercised to 700,000 shares of its stock on Nov. 2, at the price of 52 yen per share

