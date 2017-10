BRIEF-Kin Group says placing of 100 bln new ordinary shares

Oct 5 (Reuters) - kin group plc:

* SAYS ‍CO‘S SOLE BOOKRUNNER, PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LTD CLOSED ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD TO RAISE £1 MILLION OF NEW FUNDS ​

* SAYS PLACING WAY OF A PLACING OF 100,000,000,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE OF 0.001P PER SHARE

* ‍TERMS OF CVA PROPOSE THAT AMOUNTS DUE TO EACH OF CO‘S UNSECURED CREDITORS BE CAPITALISED BY WAY OF COMPANY ISSUING AND ALLOTTING TO EACH OF UNSECURED CREDITORS ORDINARY SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)