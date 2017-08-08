BRIEF-Kinaxis Q2 ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.30​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kinaxis Inc:

* Kinaxis Inc reports fiscal second quarter 2017 results

* Kinaxis Inc qtrly ‍revenue totaled $32.9 million, up 14%​

* Kinaxis Inc qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.30​

* Kinaxis Inc qtrly ‍shr $0.21​

* Kinaxis Inc sees ‍FY2017 annual total revenue to be in range of $131 million to $133 million​

* Kinaxis Inc sees ‍FY2017 annual subscription revenue to grow 21% to 23%​

* Kinaxis Inc sees FY 2017 ‍annual adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue to be between 26% and 28% of total revenue​