Jan 15 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd:

* KINDER MORGAN ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF OPERATIONS AT THE 4.8 MILLION BARREL BASE LINE TERMINAL

* ‍ REMAINING EIGHT TANKS AT FACILITY ARE EXPECTED TO BE PHASED INTO SERVICE THROUGHOUT 2018​

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA - ‍COMMENCEMENT OF SERVICE FOR FIRST 4 OF 12 CRUDE OIL STORAGE TANKS AT BASE LINE TERMINAL