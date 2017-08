Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd

* Kinder Morgan Canada Limited launches $200 million bought deal preferred share offering

* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - Offering of 8 million cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset preferred shares, series 1 at a price of $25.00 per share

* Kinder Morgan Canada - Intends to use proceeds from offering to indirectly subscribe for preferred units in Kinder Morgan Canada Limited partnership​