FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream, Targa Resources to develop GCX pipeline
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
Showbiz
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 4, 2017 / 8:24 PM / in 13 days

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream, Targa Resources to develop GCX pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp

* Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream and Targa Resources enter into letter of intent to jointly develop Gulf Coast Express pipeline project

* Capacity of GCX project is expected to be approximately 1.92 billion cubic feet per day​

* Per terms of letter of intent, KMI would build, operate and own a 50 percent interest in GCX project

* DCP Midstream and Targa would each hold a 25 percent equity interest in project

* Expected in-service date of pipeline continues to be scheduled for second half of 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.