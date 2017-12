BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Expects to Generate $4.57 Bln of Distributable Cash Flow for 2018

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* KINDER MORGAN INC - ANNOUNCED ITS PRELIMINARY 2018 FINANCIAL PROJECTIONS

* KINDER MORGAN INC - FOR 2018, EXPECT TO GENERATE $4.57 BILLION OF DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW

* KINDER MORGAN INC - FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO GENERATE $2.05 DCF PER SHARE AND $7.5 BILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

* KINDER MORGAN INC - EXPECTS TO INCREASE DIVIDEND PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN 2018 ($0.20 PER SHARE FOR Q1 2018)

* KINDER MORGAN INC - ALSO CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO INCREASE THAT DIVIDEND TO $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND TO $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020

* KINDER MORGAN INC - EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH A NET DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO OF 5.1 TIMES

* KINDER MORGAN INC - EXPECTS TO INVEST $2.2 BILLION ON EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING IN 2018

* KINDER MORGAN - 2018 BUDGET ASSUMES TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT (TMEP) SPENDING IS A “PRIMARILY PERMITTING” STRATEGY

* KINDER MORGAN INC - TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME

* KINDER MORGAN - IF UNCERTAINTY AROUND PERMITTING AND JUDICIAL PROCESSES EXTENDS FURTHER INTO 2018, TMEP WOULD EXPECT TO REDUCE ITS 2018 BUDGETED SPEND

* KINDER MORGAN-IF UNCERTAINTY AROUND PERMITTING, JUDICIAL PROCESSES EXTENDS FURTHER INTO 2018, TMEP'S DELAY COULD EXTEND BEYOND IN-SERVICE DATE OF SEPT 2020 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2zLx5X5) Further company coverage: