BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Sees Placement Of $3.2 Bln Of Growth Projects In Commercial Service During 2018‍​

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* KINDER MORGAN SEES PLACEMENT OF $3.2 BILLION OF GROWTH PROJECTS IN COMMERCIAL SERVICE DURING 2018 ‍​

* KINDER MORGAN - IN 2018, EXPECT TO FUND ALL INVESTMENT NEEDS, OTHER THAN DEBT MATURITIES, WITH INTERNAL CASH FLOW

* KINDER MORGAN - U.S. TAX REFORM TO HAVE ONE-TIME, NON-CASH NEGATIVE IMPACT OF ABOUT $1.4 BILLION TO GAAP EARNINGS

* KINDER MORGAN SAYS INITIATED $2 BILLION BUYBACK IN DEC 2017, 1 MONTH AHEAD OF ORIGINAL TARGET‍​

* KINDER MORGAN SEES TOTAL SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $664 MILLION FOR 2018 Source text : (bit.ly/2n67y63) Further company coverage: