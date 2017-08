July 28 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc

* Kindred Biosciences Inc - On July 24, 2017, board of directors of co appointed Wendy Wee as CFO of company, effective July 28, 2017 - SEC Filing

* Kindred Biosciences Inc - As of July 28, 2017, date of Wee's appointment as CFO, Richard Chin no longer serves as interim chief financial officer