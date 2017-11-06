FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare Q3 earnings per share $0.11
November 6, 2017 / 10:02 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare Q3 earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc

* Kindred Healthcare reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 core loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.48 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Kindred Healthcare Inc - ‍company updates outlook for 2018​

* Kindred Healthcare Inc sees for 2018 ‍annual revenues of $6.2 billion, with a range of $6.1 billion to $6.3 billion​

* Kindred Healthcare Inc sees for 2018 ‍core diluted eps from continuing operations of $0.75, with a range of $0.65 to $0.85​

* Kindred Healthcare Inc - ‍company is not providing a 2017 outlook​

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
