BRIEF-Kindred Provides Update On Additional Transaction Closings For Its Skilled Nursing Facility Business Divestiture

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc:

* KINDRED PROVIDES UPDATE ON ADDITIONAL TRANSACTION CLOSINGS FOR ITS SKILLED NURSING FACILITY BUSINESS DIVESTITURE

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE INC - ‍SALE PROCEEDS FROM RECENT TRANSACTION CLOSINGS APPROXIMATED $31 MILLION​

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE INC - REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH BLUEMOUNTAIN AND RELEVANT LANDLORD TO CLOSE FIVE LEASED FACILITIES IN MASSACHUSETTS

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE INC - ‍ EXPECTS CLOSING OF FIVE LEASED FACILITIES IN MASSACHUSETTS WILL BE COMPLETED IN Q2 OF 2018​