BRIEF-Kindred Q3 pretax profit tops forecast

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kindred Group Plc

* Says ‍new all-time high in gross winnings revenue of GBP 193.6 (142.3) million for Q3 of 2017​

* Says ‍underlying ebitda for Q3 of 2017 was GBP 46.8 (33.9) million​

* Says ‍gross winnings revenue contribution from 32red was GBP 18.6 million and underlying ebitda was GBP 3.7 million​

* Says ‍profit before tax for Q3 of 2017 amounted to GBP 35.0 (24.8) million​

* Says ‍in period up to 22 october 2017, with approximately 50 per cent higher than normal sports book margins, average daily gross winnings revenue in GBP was 68 per cent higher compared to same period in 2016​

* Says ‍adjusting for acquisition of 32red and impact of exchange rate changes, growth was 57 per cent​

* Reuters poll: Kindred Q3 pretax profit was seen at GBP 28.2 million, gross winnings revenue at 183 million