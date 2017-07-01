FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2017 / 1:09 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc

* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business

* Total value to kindred will approximate $910 million

* Kindred will retain working capital, owned Las Vegas nursing center and hospital-based sub-acute units

* Expects phased transaction closings to begin in Q3 of 2017 and be completed by year end 2017

* Following sale, annual rent expense to be reduced by about $88 million, annual capex to be reduced by about $30 million

* Following sale, annual noncontrolling interests payments will be reduced by approximately $18 million

* Signed agreement with bm eagle under which will sell company's skilled nursing facility business for $700 million in cash

* Expects to realize net value of approximately $210 million, subject to post-closing adjustments, and after $700 million payment to ventas

* "Expect exiting skilled nursing facility business will increase kindred's annual cash flow by approximately $20 million to $30 million"

* Guggenheim securities is acting as financial advisor to kindred

* Company estimates accounting change will reduce Q2 reported core EBITDAR from continuing operations by approximately $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

