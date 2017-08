July 11 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc

* Kindredbio announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Kindred Biosciences-intends to use net proceeds for expansion of commercial infrastructure in anticipation of future product approvals, launches

* Kindred Biosciences Inc - also intends to use net proceeds for expansion of its manufacturing capacity, development of its therapeutic candidates