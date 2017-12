Dec 5 (Reuters) - KINEPOLIS GROUP NV:

* REALIZES A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF BONDS FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF € 125 MILLION‍​

* EUR 60 MILLION WERE PLACED WITH A MATURITY OF 8 YRS

* € 65 MILLION WERE PLACED WITH A MATURITY OF 10 YEARS

* MARKET DEMAND WAS HIGHER THAN THE TARGETED AMOUNT OF € 125 MILLION Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)