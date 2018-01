Jan 15 (Reuters) - Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd :

* FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 KBC GROUP IS EXPECTING TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN UNDERLYING NET PROFIT OF OVER 60%

* KBL GROUP IS EXPECTING TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN UNDERLYING NET PROFIT OF OVER 90% FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* ‍EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO GROWTH IN UNIT SELLING PRICE OF PRODUCTS OF VARIOUS DIVISIONS​