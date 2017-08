July 7 (Reuters) - SPAIN'S ALTERNATIVE MARKET MERCADO ALTERNATIVO BURSATIL MAB:

* KINGBOOK INVERSIONES SOCIMI TO LIST ON SPAIN'S ALTERNATIVE MARKET MAB ON JULY 11

* COMPANY SETS REFERENCE LISTING PRICE TO 4.78 EUROS PER SHARE, THAT IS 23.9 MILLION EUROS IN TOTAL COMPANY VALUE MAB Source text: bit.ly/2sN4mSc

