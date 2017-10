Sept 17 (Reuters) - KINGDOM HOLDING CO

* SELLS INTEREST IN FOUR SEASONS RESORT LANGKAWI IN A $90 MILLION TRANSACTION

* SELLS 90 PERCENT INTEREST IN FOUR SEASONS RESORT LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA TO LEISURE VENTURES

* AGGREGATE GROSS CONSIDERATION PAID BY BUYER FOR 90 PERCENT INTEREST OF KHC, 10 PERCENT INTEREST OF EHC INTERNATIONAL LTD IS $90 MILLION

* "RESORT WILL REMAIN UNDER FOUR SEASONS MANAGEMENT"